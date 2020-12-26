The Spun

Rockets Make Official Decision On James Harden

Houston Rockets guard James Harden on the floor.HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 17: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets looks on during the second half of a game nio Spurs at the Toyota Center on December 17, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Before the 2020-21 season even started, James Harden found himself in some trouble for breaking COVID-19 protocols. The past few days have been incredibly frustrating for the former MVP, but he has finally received good news.

ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Harden has been cleared to travel to Portland for tonight’s showdown with the Trail Blazers.

It was reported earlier this week that Harden would need to isolate and test negative for the coronavirus through Friday in order to be cleared for action. Thankfully he hasn’t tested positive for COVID-19, so he’ll be allowed to suit up with his team.

The Rockets are going to need Harden at his best tonight since they’ll be missing a handful of key players. DeMarcus Cousins, Eric Gordon, Mason Jones and John Wall have to quarantine for a week.

Harden still wants to be traded this season, but it’s unclear if the Rockets will grant him that wish. The All-Star guard recently added the Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers to his list of preferred destinations. That list also includes the Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers.

Maybe the Rockets will give in later this season and ship out Harden. For now, they need their top playmaker to carry an offense missing most of its starters.

It’ll be interesting to see how Harden performs against the Trail Blazers tonight.


