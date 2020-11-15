Rockets, Nets Rumored To Be Discussing Blockbuster Trade

We’re officially in the season of wild NBA trade rumors. The latest rumor suggests a potential blockbuster trade between the Houston Rockets and Brooklyn Nets.

The Rockets are rumored to be major sellers ahead of the 2020-21 season. The team’s expected to move Russell Westbrook, as it’s clear he just isn’t a good fit when paired with James Harden. It’d actually be a surprise if Westbrook wasn’t traded within the next few weeks.

But the latest rumor indicates the team is also open to trading Harden. The face of the Houston franchise has been the heart and soul of the organization. But the Rockets may be looking to start a rebuild in the post-Mike D’Antoni era.

Take this for what it’s worth, but NBA writer Farbod Esnaashari is hearing the Rockets are talking with the Brooklyn Nets about a blockbuster trade. The trade would send Harden to the Nets for a variation of Spencer Dinwiddie, Caris LeVert, Taurean Prince and Jarrett Allen in return.

A source is telling me that the Nets have engaged in talks with the Rockets. James Harden for a variation of: Spencer Dinwiddie, Caris LeVert, Taurean Prince, and Jarrett Allen. Nothing finalized, but Harden to Nets seems like real possibility. If finalized, announced on Nov 22. — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) November 14, 2020

It’s hard to imagine this will actually come to fruition. The Rockets would likely need much more than the Nets are willing to offer to part with Harden.

But were the Nets to make it happen, they’d immediately become the favorite to win the championship next season. Imagine a lineup featuring Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. On paper, it’d be unstoppable.

Of course, chemistry could be a problem with that trio. All three prefer the ball to be in their hands. But if the Nets had an opportunity to land Harden, there’s no way they could pass it up.