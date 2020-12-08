Rockets Owner Comments On James Harden Situation

Even though James Harden has arrived in Houston for training camp, the All-Star guard hasn’t shut down any rumors regarding his future with the Rockets.

Harden has reportedly requested a trade this offseason with his top two destinations being Brooklyn and Philadelphia. With the regular season almost here though, it doesn’t sound like the front office is ready to ship out the former MVP.

Tilman Fertitta, the owner of the Rockets, commented on Harden’s situation. He said that he knows Harden wants to win a championship more than anything else and hopes “he’ll do it with the Houston Rockets.”

Additionally, Fertitta also had some remarks about Houston’s new-look roster, which features DeMarcus Cousins, John Wall and Christian Wood.

“We’ve done nothing but gotten better in the offseason,” Fertitta said of the team’s recent moves.

It’s impossible to tell if the Rockets actually got better because we haven’t seen what Harden and Wall can do together.

Fertitta is doing his best to sell Harden on the new-look roster, but that might not be enough to change his mind. If Harden truly wants out of Houston, adding Wall and Wood to the squad won’t exactly make him ditch the thought of teaming up with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Harden has proven that he can team up with a plethora of different co-stars. The NBA world will find out soon if he’ll give Wall a chance.