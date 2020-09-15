Rockets Owner Confirms Daryl Morey’s Future With Franchise

The Houston Rockets are making a change at head coach, but it looks like general manager Daryl Morey’s job is not in jeopardy.

Over the weekend, Mike D’Antoni informed the Rockets he intended to end his time with the franchise and become a coaching free agent. D’Antoni’s contract had expired after four seasons in Houston.

Morey has been the Rockets’ GM since 2007, but there were some who wondered if he might be on the chopping block considering the franchise’s inability to get over the hump in the Western Conference. It was reasoned that with D’Antoni leaving, perhaps owner Tilman Fertitta would want a clean start with a new GM/head coach pair.

This afternoon, Fertitta was asked about that possibility though, and he insisted that he has full confidence in Morey hiring another head coach.

Fertitta continued: "Daryl Morey's job is safe. I'm sure he's going to pick the right head coach." https://t.co/x2ayIklY6j — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) September 15, 2020

Since Morey took over as GM, the Rockets have been consistently good, making the playoffs 10 out of 13 seasons while failing to record a losing campaign.

This offseason is a critical one for the franchise, as Houston must not only find a new head coach but figure out how it is going to tweak and construct its roster moving forward.

Might we see an end to the small ball, iso-heavy era with D’Antoni gone? Could Russell Westbrook be on the move? All of these questions and more must be answered, and Morey is the guy making the decisions.