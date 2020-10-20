The Houston Rockets need a new head coach and general manager, but the franchise apparently isn’t moving on from its two star players.

Russell Westbrook has been the subject of trade rumors recently, and some have even speculated that James Harden might be on the block. Not so, says Houston owner Tilman Fertitta.

On Tuesday, Fertitta appeared on CNBC and was adamant that he won’t be trading either player. The 63-year-old businessman still believes the Rockets are in position to contend for championships.

“There is no reason to blow up your roster. This is still our window, the next couple of years,” Fertitta said, via Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle. “James and Russell are in their early 30s. We’re not blowing up anything. We plan on contending. We’re going to do whatever we had to do to win.”

Rockets owner Tilman Fetitta on CNBC: "There is no reason to blow up your roster. This is still our window, the next couple of years. James and Russell are in their early 30s. We're not blowing up anything. We plan on contending. We're going to do whatever we had to do to win." — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) October 20, 2020

Harden and Westbrook are both 31, with the latter turning 32 next month. Under old GM Daryl Morey, Houston has made the playoffs eight straight years, reaching the Western Conference Finals in 2015 and 2018.

If Fertitta is serious about contending though, he is going to have to make some adjustments to the roster. Perhaps, with Mike D’Antoni no longer the coach, the Rockets will look to cut down on their three-point heavy, small ball approach and diversify their lineups.