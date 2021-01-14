Rockets Owner Releases A Statement On James Harden

James Harden is heading to Brooklyn, ending his nine-year tenure with the Houston Rockets in the process.

At some point over the last year, Harden lost interest in playing for the Rockets. Houston did all it could to keep him in town, pairing him with various superstars over the years – but it wasn’t enough.

The Nets sold the house to acquire Harden in a blockbuster trade on Wednesday. The Rockets were reluctantly happy to oblige given how Harden’s handled the past few weeks with the organization.

Despite the ugly ending, the Rockets released a heartfelt statement following the Harden trade. Take a look.

“On behalf of the entire Rockets organization and the City of Houston, I’d like to thank James Harden for an amazing eight-plus seasons in a Rockets uniform,” said Rockets owner Tilman J. Fertitta. “James has provided us with so many great memories as we’ve watched him grow from Sixth Man of the Year to a perennial All-Star and MVP. My family and I also want to thank James for his many off the court contributions, including generous charitable donations and multiple annual community events. We wish James the best of luck and will always be grateful for the memories.”

“We wish James the best of luck and will always be grateful for the memories,” Tilman Fertitta said in the Rockets’ press release announcing the trade that sent James Harden to Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/q4JyhmsA4I — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) January 14, 2021

It’s going to be strange seeing a James Harden-less Rockets team.

He now heads to a Brooklyn team led by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving (sort of). Irving’s recent absence should allow Harden to immediately step into the No. 2 role behind Durant.

The Rockets, meanwhile, are now led by John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins and newly-acquired Victor Oladipo.