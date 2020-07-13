1 NBA Player Already Broke Quarantine Rules In Orlando

At least one NBA player has already broken the quarantine rules inside of the bubble in Orlando, Florida.

The NBA is two-plus weeks away from resuming its 2019-20 regular season at Disney World. There are 22 teams inside of the bubble, spread across three different resorts. The NBA has an extremely strict testing policy, as well as dozens of quarantine and social distancing rules, to make things as safe as possible.

Unfortunately, one NBA player has already broken the rules.

Houston Rockets Bruno Caboclo “inadvertently” broke quarantine. He reportedly left his room before he was allowed to do so. Caboclo will now have to quarantine inside of his room for another eight days before joining the team.

ESPN’s NBA reporters broke the news.

Rockets forward Bruno Caboclo inadvertently broke quarantine and must quarantine in his room for another eight days before resuming team activities, sources told @ZachLowe_NBA, @malika_andrews, @TimBontemps and me. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) July 13, 2020

“Caboclo left his room during the initial quarantine period, a source said. He was unaware that he was not allowed to do so despite the league informing all players and staff of the protocol,” MacMahon reports.

Caboclo left his room during the initial quarantine period, a source said. He was unaware that he was not allowed to do so despite the league informing all players and staff of the protocol. “He should’ve known,” the source said. “It was no secret.” — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) July 13, 2020

Caboclo, 24, is averaging 2.7 points and 2.0 rebounds a game for the Houston Rockets. He averages 8.1 minutes a contest.

The Rockets are 40-24 on the season. Houston is set to resume its regular season on July 31 against the Dallas Mavericks. Tipoff for that game is scheduled for 9 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.