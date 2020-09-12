The Spun

Rockets Player’s Wife Reacts To His NBA Bubble Drama

Danuel House of the Houston Rockets passes the ball in a game.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 29: Danuel House Jr. #4 of the Houston Rockets passes against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the third quarter in Game Five of the Western Conference First Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at the Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 29, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The wife of the Houston Rockets forward dismissed from the NBA bubble appears to have reacted to the drama on Instagram.

Earlier this week, the NBA confirmed that Rockets forward Danuel House has left the bubble in Orlando, Florida following a league investigation.

House, a key contributor to a Rockets team facing elimination in the second round of their series against the Lakers, was booted from the bubble for violating COVID-19 protocols.

“Mr. House is leaving the NBA campus and will not participate with the Rockets team in additional games this season,” the league said in a statement.

House, 27, was determined to have had an unauthorized guest in his hotel room for multiple hours on Sept. 8. The guest was not authorized to be on campus, according to the NBA’s statement. The guest was determined to have not had any contact with any other member of the Rockets team.

House’s wife, Whitney, reportedly posted the following message on her Instagram Story following the bubble drama.

“You reap what you sow,” the post reads.

It’s not too difficult to interpret what that probably means in the wake of the drama surrounding her husband.

Houston, meanwhile, is set to tip off in Game 5 against Los Angeles at 8 p.m. E.T.


