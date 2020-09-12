Rockets Player’s Wife Reacts To His NBA Bubble Drama

The wife of the Houston Rockets forward dismissed from the NBA bubble appears to have reacted to the drama on Instagram.

Earlier this week, the NBA confirmed that Rockets forward Danuel House has left the bubble in Orlando, Florida following a league investigation.

House, a key contributor to a Rockets team facing elimination in the second round of their series against the Lakers, was booted from the bubble for violating COVID-19 protocols.

“Mr. House is leaving the NBA campus and will not participate with the Rockets team in additional games this season,” the league said in a statement.

House, 27, was determined to have had an unauthorized guest in his hotel room for multiple hours on Sept. 8. The guest was not authorized to be on campus, according to the NBA’s statement. The guest was determined to have not had any contact with any other member of the Rockets team.

House’s wife, Whitney, reportedly posted the following message on her Instagram Story following the bubble drama.

“You reap what you sow,” the post reads.

Danuel House Jr wife just posted this on her IG story pic.twitter.com/QtmzhhW1qM — day 1 Heatle (@RedNationBlogga) September 11, 2020

It’s not too difficult to interpret what that probably means in the wake of the drama surrounding her husband.

Houston, meanwhile, is set to tip off in Game 5 against Los Angeles at 8 p.m. E.T.