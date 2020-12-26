Rockets Reportedly Make Decision On James Harden For Tonight’s Game

Earlier this week, Houston Rockets star James Harden found himself in hot water with the NBA following a poor decision.

Harden attended an indoor social gathering with friends, where he was spotted without a mask on. Earlier this week, NBA commissioner Adam Silver appeared on ESPN’s The Jump, where Rachel Nichols asked him about the Harden situation.

“The precedent is that discipline gets ratcheted up. It’s Christmas. It was a first offense,” Silver said when asked why Harden did not receive a suspension.

After not being suspended, all Harden had to do was test negative for COVID-19 and he’d be able to play in the Rockets’ next game. Well, it appears he’s done that.

According to a report from Mark Berman of FOX, Harden tested negative and will be able to play against Portland on Saturday night.

NBA source: James Harden has continued to test negative and will play tomorrow night in Portland. The Rockets charter is leaving for Portland tonight. — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) December 25, 2020

The NBA canceled Houston’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier this week. That decision came after the league ruled out Harden following his decision to break COVID-19 protocols.

After contract tracing the Rockets did not have enough players to field a team. Just a few days later, though, it sounds like the Rockets could be at full strength to tonight’s game.

It’s been an interesting few weeks for Harden, who reportedly still wants to be traded by the team. It’s unclear if the Rockets will oblige with that request.