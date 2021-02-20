The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Rockets Reportedly Making Surprising Call On DeMarcus Cousins

DeMarcus Cousins reacts to a call during a Houston Rockets game.HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 02: DeMarcus Cousins #15 of the Houston Rockets reacts following a call during the first quarter of a game against the Sacramento Kings at Toyota Center on January 02, 2021 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Houston Rockets and center DeMarcus Cousins are reportedly expected to part ways sometime in the next few days.

According to Shams Charania of The Athleticthe franchise is looking to invest in rising-star big man Christian Wood and the classic Rockets small-ball lineup.

This news is baffling considering Houston’s recent front office moves. Just yesterday, the Rockets guaranteed Cousins’ one-year, $2.3 million deal through the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

With the option to waive their backup center’s contract up until the deadline on Feb. 27., the decision to go back on that guarantee makes no sense. Houston will be unnecessarily eating Cousins’ dead-money contract through the rest of this year.

While this move is financially confusing in this context, it makes sense on its own.

With the breakout season that Wood is having this year, the decision to focus on building around the 25-year-old center long term seems like the perfect investment. After bouncing around the league through his first four NBA seasons, Wood seems to have found a home in Houston — averaging an unbelievable 22 points and 10.2 rebounds per game during his first year with the team.

Unfortunately for the Houston Rockets, Wood has missed the team’s last seven outings with an ankle injury. With the injury more serious than originally thought, the talented young big man is expected to miss another two weeks.

Starting in Woods’ absence, DeMarcus Cousins averaged 12.1 points and nine rebounds through an 0-7 run.

Where will Boogie end up next?

Update: This explains the back-to-back Rockets decisions on Cousins.

That’s honestly a classy move by Houston, especially with how tough the last few years have been for Boogie.


About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.