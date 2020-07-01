The Rockets Are Reportedly Signing A Veteran NBA Forward

With the NBA season about to resume in Orlando, playoff teams looking for reinforcements are making last-minute signings. The Houston Rockets are the latest team to sign a free agent during the transaction window.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Rockets are signing Luc Mbah a Moute. He’ll join the team in Orlando for the remainder of the season.

Mbah a Moute has experience playing for Mike D’Antoni and the Rockets. He played in 61 games for the franchise during the 2018 season, averaging 7.5 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.

Houston has adopted the small-ball mentality, so Mbah a Moute could be seen as either a stretch four or an undersized center. Remember this is a team that has Robert Covington and P.J. Tucker as its main rebounders in the frontcourt.

The odds of Mbah a Moute receiving valuable minutes are slim at the moment since he won’t have much time to train with the team.

In the event Houston suffers an injury to one of its power forwards though, Mbah a Moute is a serviceable player that knows his role very well. He’ll compete hard on defense and knock down over 33 percent of his three-point attempts.

After three-straight years of falling short in the playoffs, the Rockets will be just as motivated as any other team to make a championship run this summer.