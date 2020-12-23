Rockets Star James Harden Responds To Viral Video

Houston Rockets star James Harden has been making headlines the past few days, but it’s not because of his skills on the hardwood. The former MVP was reportedly seen partying maskless at a strip club, which violates the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

The majority of this NBA offseason was dominated by trade rumors involving Harden. Although he remains with the Rockets, there are still issues lingering behind the scenes.

Since there’s video of Harden outside of the team facility, the All-Star guard could miss an extended period of time because of the NBA’s protocols. The league wants to make sure he didn’t contract the virus or give it to his teammates.

It took a few days for him to comment on this situation, but Harden has finally responded to all the criticism. He claims that he wasn’t at a strip club despite what people think.

“One thing after another. I went to show love my homegirl at her event [not a strip club] because she is becoming a boss and putting her people in position of success and now it’s a problem” Harden wrote. “Everyday it’s something different. No matter how many times people try to drag my name under you can’t. The real always end on top.”

Harden violated the league’s COVID-19 protocols during training camp, which resulted in him having to go six consecutive days of negative tests to return to practice.

This is the second time that Harden has violated the NBA’s policy, so it’ll be interesting to see if he’s suspended. It would cost him over $200,000 per game if he’s suspended.