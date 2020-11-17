Earlier this week, the NBA lifted the moratorium on trades, allowing teams to start communicating about potential moves.

One of the biggest names swirling around in trade rumors is Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook. The star point guard reportedly wants out of Houston and several teams have expressed interest.

The Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks were among the teams mentioned as a possible trade partner for Houston. However, there is another team looming out there.

According to a new report from NBA insider Shams Charania, the Rockets have spoken to the Washington Wizards on a potential trade. That trade would center around Westbrook for Wizards point guard John Wall.

As Charania noted, the two sides have not had “traction” on a potential deal just yet.

The Rockets and Wizards have discussed a deal centered on Russell Westbrook for John Wall, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. No traction yet, Rockets are seeking more assets. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 17, 2020

This past season, Westbrook averaged 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game. Despite a solid season, he struggled during the playoffs, which led fans to suggest a trade might be in the team’s interest.

John Wall has struggled with injury over the past two seasons. He played 32 games during the 2018-19 season before missing all of the 2019-20 season with a torn Achilles.

Before his injury, Wall put together five-straight All-Star seasons from 2014-18. With Wall recovering from a devastating injury, it seems like the Wizards could be ready to move on.

However, the Rockets might not be willing to move on from Westbrook just yet.