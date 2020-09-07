Russell Westbrook Gives Brutally Honest Assessment Of Game 2

The Los Angeles Lakers evened up their Western Conference semifinals series against the Houston Rockets on Sunday evening. The Lakers led big early and managed to hold on late, defeating the Rockets, 117-109, to even up the series at 1-1.

It was not a good night for Russell Westbrook.

The Houston Rockets star had a dismal shooting night, going 4 for 15 from the field and 1 for 7 from the 3-point line. Westbrook finished the game with 10 points, seven turnovers, four assists and 13 rebounds. He needs to be much better moving forward.

Following the game, Westbrook appeared to be searching for answers. The All-Star guard gave a brutally honest assessment of his performance, saying he needs to figure out how to be effective.

“Right now I’m just running around. I gotta look at film and figure out how to be effective,” Westbrook told the media following Game 2.

The Lakers were mostly daring Westbrook to shoot in Game 2 and he took them up on that offer. Unfortunately for Houston, he was unable to make them pay.

Westbrook might be better off looking to attack the paint more in the games to come.

Game 3 of the Rockets vs. Lakers series is set for Tuesday night. It’ll tip off at 9 p.m. E.T.