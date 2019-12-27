The Houston Rockets made a major splash in the offseason, trading point guard Chris Paul to the Oklahoma City Thunder for fellow point guard Russell Westbrook.

Just over 30 games into the season, the union between Westbrook and Rockets star James Harden is shaky at best. The two combined for over 45 shots per game and Westbrook hits on just over 42-percent of his attempts.

With the two struggling to find common ground, the Rockets are reportedly open to dealing Westbrook.

According to Ryen Russillo of the Ringer, Westbrook is “available.”

Here’s what he had to say, via NBC Sports:

“I think Westbrook is available. We can talk about semantics Of course, Daryl Morey would trade anyone if he thought it made his team better. Of course, he would trade Westbrook if he could get off of that long-term money, if he thought the assets, the sum of the parts was better than having somebody that’s considered a top-10 player.

“Is Daryl Morey actively calling people, saying, ‘Hey, I’ve got to dump Westbrook?’ Well, of course, he wouldn’t do it that way. But there are people who believe Westbrook is available and that Daryl knows, ‘I’ve got to figure something out here.'”

Finding a trade partner to take on Westbrook won’t be easy. The star point guard is earning over $38 million this season and is due $132 million over the next three years.

Stay tuned for the latest on Westbrook.