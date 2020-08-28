NBA Insider Offers Injury Update For Rockets PG Russell Westbrook

When the Houston Rockets take the floor for Game 5 of their series against the Oklahoma City Thunder, their backcourt could be at full strength. Despite missing the first four games, All-Star guard Russell Westbrook seems ready for action.

During the seeding games earlier this month, Westbrook suffered a quadriceps injury. An explosive guard like him can’t exactly play up to his standards if his lower body is compromised.

Since the Rockets have been without Westbrook for the first round of the playoffs, Mike D’Antoni has been using a starting lineup of Robert Covington, Eric Gordon, James Harden, Danuel House and P.J. Tucker. That lineup will change once Westbrook is ready to play, and that could happen as early as Game 5.

According to ESPN insider Tim MacMahon, the Rockets held a scrimmage on Thursday that included Westbrook. He reportedly looks “as explosive as ever.”

Westbrook would give the Rockets a much-needed lift on offense. Instead of constantly relying on three-point shots, the Rockets could turn to Westbrook for scoring in the paint.

Story filed to ESPN: The Houston Rockets held an instrasquad scrimmage Thursday to get All-Star guard Russell Westbrook his first full-speed 5-on-5 action since he was diagnosed with a strained right quadriceps, sources told @wojespn

and I. Source: "Looked as explosive as ever." — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) August 28, 2020

It’ll also be interesting to see how Russell Westbrook performs against an elite guard like Chris Paul in his first game back.

Westbrook averaged 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game this season. That kind of production could help the Rockets get past the Thunder and clinch a spot in the Western Conference Semifinals.

We’ll see if Westbrook returns to Houston Rockets’ starting lineup for Game 5 against Oklahoma City.

[Tim MacMahon]