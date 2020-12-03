The Spun

Russell Westbrook Is Reportedly ‘Bothered’ By 1 Narrative

Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook gets into it.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 10: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Houston Rockets gets a technical foul during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game Four of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 10, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

For the second offseason in a row, Russell Westbrook is on the move. His stint with the Houston Rockets officially came to an end on Wednesday night, as he was shipped to the Washington Wizards in exchange for John Wall.

It was reported earlier this year that Westbrook wanted out of Houston. While no reasons were given as to why he wanted out, ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski had some interesting news to share about Westbrook. Apparently the former MVP is not fond of the narrative floating around that he’s a bad teammate.

“I know this about Westbrook right now. He has been very bothered, I’m told, by the suggestion of the kind of teammate he is and the criticism he’s taken in the last year about being a great teammate. That’s important to him.”

Wojnarowski believes Westbrook will have a chip on his shoulder this upcoming season, saying “I think going to Washington, I think that’s extra motivation for him to really try to make it work with Bradley Beal.”

The combination of Beal and Westbrook should be lethal in the Eastern Conference if their skillsets mesh together.

Westbrook is one of the most explosive stars in the NBA, whereas Beal has quickly become an elite shooter who can legitimately average 30 points per game.

Obviously there are flaws to Westbrook’s game, but some of the criticism he receives is unwarranted. We’ll see if he can silence his critics this upcoming season.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.