Russell Westbrook Is Reportedly ‘Bothered’ By 1 Narrative

For the second offseason in a row, Russell Westbrook is on the move. His stint with the Houston Rockets officially came to an end on Wednesday night, as he was shipped to the Washington Wizards in exchange for John Wall.

It was reported earlier this year that Westbrook wanted out of Houston. While no reasons were given as to why he wanted out, ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski had some interesting news to share about Westbrook. Apparently the former MVP is not fond of the narrative floating around that he’s a bad teammate.

“I know this about Westbrook right now. He has been very bothered, I’m told, by the suggestion of the kind of teammate he is and the criticism he’s taken in the last year about being a great teammate. That’s important to him.”

Wojnarowski believes Westbrook will have a chip on his shoulder this upcoming season, saying “I think going to Washington, I think that’s extra motivation for him to really try to make it work with Bradley Beal.”

The combination of Beal and Westbrook should be lethal in the Eastern Conference if their skillsets mesh together.

Westbrook is one of the most explosive stars in the NBA, whereas Beal has quickly become an elite shooter who can legitimately average 30 points per game.

Obviously there are flaws to Westbrook’s game, but some of the criticism he receives is unwarranted. We’ll see if he can silence his critics this upcoming season.