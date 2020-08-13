Houston’s NBA Playoffs push took a bit of a hit on Thursday. Russell Westbrook is reportedly expected to miss playoff games as he deals with a leg injury.

The Rockets are currently the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference standings. It looks likely Houston will play the Oklahoma City Thunder – the current four-seed – in the first round of the playoffs.

Westbrook’s defense will play a vital role in how the series plays out – especially considering Chris Paul’s impact for the Thunder. But the Rockets will reportedly be without Westbrook for the first few games of the series.

Westbrook is dealing with a strained right quad, per NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski. The explosive guard will need a bit of time to recover from his injury. There’s no set timeline for his return as recovery and rehab will dictate the process. But Westbrook’s expected to return early on in the Rockets’ first-round series as long as there’s no further complications.

As @Jonathan_Feigen reports, sources say Russell Westbrook is expected to minimally miss the start of Houston's first-round series with his strained right quad muscle. Westbrook's return will depend upon how he responds to treatment. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 13, 2020

The first round of the NBA Playoffs begin as soon as Monday. It’s still unclear if the Rockets will begin on Monday or Tuesday, though. Without Westbrook, James Harden will have to step up in his place.

The Thunder are a difficult team because of their defensive disruption. Oklahoma City has tremendous length at each position, which could spell trouble for Harden and Westbrook.

The Rockets will need the explosive Westbrook to return as soon as possible. If he’s unable to recover, Houston could be in some trouble as soon as the first round.