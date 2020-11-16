Russell Westbrook Makes His Thoughts On James Harden Very Clear

Russell Westbrook and James Harden don’t appear to be interested in playing with each other anymore.

The Houston Rockets are coming off a second round playoff loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. This was Year 1 of the Harden-Westbrook experiment. It doesn’t appear that we’ll be getting a second.

Both Westbrook and Harden are reportedly interested in being traded. Harden is reportedly eyeing Brooklyn and Philadelphia as his preferred landing spots.

Westbrook, meanwhile, has been linked to New York and Charlotte. However, this is all very preliminary. Houston has reportedly not engaged on any trade talks yet.

Rockets star James Harden wants to be on a contender elsewhere, and Brooklyn and Philadelphia are believed to be his top desired trade destinations, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Houston is fully comfortable keeping Harden and Russell Westbrook into the season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 16, 2020

While Westbrook and Harden no longer want to be teammates, they remain very good friends, per ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith.

“Him and James Harden are as tight as ever. They’re brothers, they always will be brothers. They’re tight,” Westbrook told Smith this week.

“There’s a difference between reports of not wanting to play with one, as opposed to them not being tight.”

Smith made it clear on First Take that Westbrook and Harden have a good relationship. However, that on-court relationship might be coming to an end. At this point, it would be surprising to see both players on the floor together to start the 2020-21 season.