NBA Star Reportedly Left $8K Tip For Bubble Housekeeping

Russell Westbrook dribbling the ball for the Houston Rockets.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 04: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Houston Rockets dribbles against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half at The Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 04, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The NBA Bubble in Orlando turned out to be a massive success. Rockets star guard Russell Westbrook did his part in thanking an essential group of people within the bubble: the housekeeping.

Westbrook reportedly left housekeeping an $8,000 tip upon leaving Orlando. Not only did he leave the incredibly generous tip, he also reportedly left his room completely spotless. It’s safe to say Westbrook was grateful for the housekeeping’s work in Orlando.

“Only @russwest44 would be able to truly confirm this, and I doubt he will, but I’m told that he left a $8,000 tip for the Grand Floridian housekeepers when the @houstonrockets left the NBA bubble,” said NBA reporter Brad Townsend. “Moreover, I’m told, he left the room virtually spotless.”

NBA insider Taylor Rooks confirmed the report. But Westbrook wouldn’t confirm the amount he left for housekeeping, showing his integrity in the matter.

“They took great care of us,” Westbrook told Rooks. “Took the time and energy to do their job at a high level. That was the right thing. I like to do the right thing”

The NBA community is sending in their reactions to Westbrook’s incredibly generous tip and gesture. Kendrick Perkins is the latest to react to the awesome story. Take a look below.

On the court, Westbrook is one of the fiercest players in the NBA. Off the court, he’s clearly one of the most generous.


