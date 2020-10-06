The NBA Bubble in Orlando turned out to be a massive success. Rockets star guard Russell Westbrook did his part in thanking an essential group of people within the bubble: the housekeeping.

Westbrook reportedly left housekeeping an $8,000 tip upon leaving Orlando. Not only did he leave the incredibly generous tip, he also reportedly left his room completely spotless. It’s safe to say Westbrook was grateful for the housekeeping’s work in Orlando.

“Only @russwest44 would be able to truly confirm this, and I doubt he will, but I’m told that he left a $8,000 tip for the Grand Floridian housekeepers when the @houstonrockets left the NBA bubble,” said NBA reporter Brad Townsend. “Moreover, I’m told, he left the room virtually spotless.”

Only @russwest44 would be able to truly confirm this, and I doubt he will, but I'm told that he left a $8,000 tip for the Grand Floridian housekeepers when the @HoustonRockets left the NBA bubble. Moreover, I'm told, he left the room virtually spotless. — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) October 6, 2020

NBA insider Taylor Rooks confirmed the report. But Westbrook wouldn’t confirm the amount he left for housekeeping, showing his integrity in the matter.

“They took great care of us,” Westbrook told Rooks. “Took the time and energy to do their job at a high level. That was the right thing. I like to do the right thing” Spoke to Russ Westbrook. Confirmed he left a generous tip & thank you letter to housekeepers in the bubble. He didnt disclose the amount "They took great care of us. Took the time and energy to do their job at a high level. That was the right thing. I like to do the right thing" — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) October 6, 2020

The NBA community is sending in their reactions to Westbrook’s incredibly generous tip and gesture. Kendrick Perkins is the latest to react to the awesome story. Take a look below.

Russell Westbrook left a 8K tip for the housekeeping in the NBA Bubble is a beautiful thing to see. Respect Brodie @russwest44 🤞🏾🙌🏾💯 — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) October 6, 2020

On the court, Westbrook is one of the fiercest players in the NBA. Off the court, he’s clearly one of the most generous.