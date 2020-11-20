The Spun

Report: Rockets, Magic ‘Discussed’ Blockbuster Trade Centering Around Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook dribbling the ball for the Houston Rockets.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 04: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Houston Rockets dribbles against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half at The Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 04, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

It’s no secret the Houston Rockets are trying to trade Russell Westbrook ahead of the 2020-21 season. But the organization is having a tough time finding interested partners.

A season or two ago, Westbrook’s value was massive. Fast forward to now, the Rockets can’t wait to get rid of him. Westbrook’s play in the Orlando bubble was concerning, as he struggled to be a consistent scorer and interrupted Houston’s offensive rhythm.

The Rockets have reportedly been attempting to find trade partners for Westbrook, but it’s not going very well. Only a few teams have reported interest, the Orlando Magic being the latest.

Houston and Orlando reportedly discussed a blockbuster trade for Westbrook involving Aaron Gordon, but the talks never amounted to anything. It’s hard to believe how big of a drop-off Westbrook’s value has taken this past year.

The Houston Rockets may want to consider blowing it all up and starting a rebuild. Mike D’Antoni’s departure following the end of the 2019-20 season has had a major impact on how things are shaping up in Houston this off-season.

As Houston tries to find a trade partner for Russell Westbrook, James Harden reportedly wants out as well. Philadelphia and Brooklyn are reportedly his favorites as to where he’d like to end up. But the Rockets aren’t going to rush any decisions.

Westbrook trade talks continue to fizzle at the moment. But it may only be a matter of time before a struggling organization bites at the opportunity to land a former MVP.

