Breaking: Houston Rockets Star Reportedly Wants A Trade

The NBA’s 2020 free agency class isn’t very exciting, but the league’s trade market could be sizzling up.

According to a report from NBA insider Shams Charania, Houston Rockets All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook wants out.

Westbrook, 31, is coming off his first season in Houston. He was traded to the Rockets in exchange for Chris Paul following the 2018-19 season. Westbrook teamed up with fellow star guard James Harden, forming one of the most-exciting backcourts in the league.

The Rockets had a somewhat disappointing finish to the season, losing to the eventual champion Los Angeles Lakers in the second round. Houston went on to part ways with head coach Mike D’Antoni and general manager Daryl Morey.

Since that happened, questions have swirled about the future of Westbrook and Harden. It turns out that at least one of them wants out.

Rockets’ Russell Westbrook wants out of Houston, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 12, 2020

There could be at least two All-Star point guards on the trade market this offseason, as Chris Paul has been linked to multiple teams, as well.

Westbrook has one of the biggest contracts in the NBA, but he’s still an All-Star caliber player and a big-time name. Several teams, notably the New York Knicks, could have interest in pursuing a trade.

The NBA’s offseason appears to be heating up in a hurry.