Shaquille O’Neal Has Blunt Message For James Harden After Trade

You can count Shaquille O’Neal among the many NBA people who are disappointed in James Harden for how he behaved on his way out of the Houston Rockets. But last night Shaq really tore into the newly-minted Brooklyn Nets guard.

On Thursday’s edition of NBA on TNT, Shaq ripped Harden for asserting that he gave the city of Houston his all. He bluntly responded, “That ain’t true.”

Shaq pointed out that the Rockets did everything Harden asked them to give him what he wanted. Examples he cited were the signings of Dwight Howard, Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook.

Shaq then noted that Harden simply did not step up when the season was on the line. He pointed to Harden’s 1-4 record in playoff elimination games as well as his penchant for turnovers in those big games.

“When you say I gave you everything, I say no you didn’t,” Shaq said.

"When you say you gave the city your all, that ain't true."@SHAQ reacts to the James Harden trade (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/GMW0dJyLWB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 15, 2021

In eight seasons with the Houston Rockets, James Harden led them to the playoffs each time. The Rockets won seven playoff series, and made the Western Conference Finals twice.

Now Harden is off to Brooklyn, where he’ll team up with Kevin Durant and (presumably) Kyrie Irving to form one of the best trios in the Eastern Conference.

All of the headaches may be worth it to Harden if he gets his ring in the end. But in the city of Houston, his reputation has taken a massive hit this month.

