Sixers Guard Comments On James Harden Trade Rumors

James Harden has been dominating the headlines for the past couple of weeks due to his recent trade demands. At this point, it’s hard for NBA players to ignore all the rumors.

On Wednesday’s edition of The Herd, Philadelphia 76ers guard Danny Green discussed all the latest drama involving Harden. During his discussion with Colin Cowherd, he was asked about the preferential treatment that star players receive.

“The line is where guys don’t show up or show up late often,” Green said on The Herd. “That’s what bothers guys. You need to be held accountable too, and everybody’s time is precious. Nobody thinks your time is more important than ours, so it could rub guys the wrong way if you show late or don’t show up at all.”

Green also shared his thoughts on a potential trade involving Harden and the 76ers. ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski recently said Philadelphia is at the top of the trade list for the former MVP.

“We’re focusing on us and what we can control. If it happens, so be it. We’ll figure it out when that time comes and adjust and adapt to it.”

Green did mention that his teammates on the Sixers aren’t currently talking about all the Harden rumors. That makes sense because this really is a matter that needs to be handled by the team’s front office, not the players.

In the event that Philadelphia does pursue a trade for Harden, it’ll most likely have to part ways with Ben Simmons and multiple first-round picks.