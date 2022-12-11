Sports World Praying For NBA Coach's Family Today

HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 14: Fans watch the action in the first half of the game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center on November 14, 2014 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

NBA legend Paul Silas has reportedly passed away at the age of 79.

Silas won three NBA championships and made two All-Star teams during a playing career that spanned from 1964-80. He then went on to have a lengthy career as an assistant and head coach in the league.

Currently, Silas' son Stephen is the head coach of the Houston Rockets. Tributes to his father have been pouring in all morning from around the NBA world.

"LeBron's first coach in Cleveland, one of the great rebounders of his day at just 6-7 and a towering NBA figure. Paul Silas will be missed so much ... sending love and warmest wishes to Rockets coach Stephen Silas and their whole family," said league insider Marc Stein.

"Condolences to Stephen Silas and the Silas family," said Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic.

"Rest in Peace. Prayers for Stephen and the rest of the Silas family," added De'Vion Hinton of the "1 Take Pod."

"Rest In Peace, Paul Silas. Wishing my best to Coach Silas and his family," added Roosh Williams of "State of the Rockets."

"Please lift #Rockets coach Stephen Silas and his family up in prayer today," said Rockets reporter Coty Davis.

We would also like to extend our condolences to the Silas family during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Paul.