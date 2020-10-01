Just days after being dismissed by the Los Angeles Clippers, Doc Rivers is a sought-after commodity on the NBA open market.

Rivers interviewed with the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, and all indications are he’s a strong candidate to become the franchise’s next head coach. However, another team with a vacancy is reportedly set to make a push.

On ESPN earlier today, Stephen A. Smith claimed that Rivers will soon be visiting the Houston Rockets. Ironically, Houston’s former head coach Mike D’Antoni is considered the other finalist for the Sixers job, along with Rivers.

“Doc Rivers was hanging for the Sixers last night, watching Game 1 of the NBA Finals,” Smith said. “The Sixers are expected, in all likelihood, to offer him the job to be the head coach.

“But Houston is in the mix, as well. From what I’m hearing, he could be in H-Town either Friday or Saturday.”

Rivers was fired by the Clippers after seven seasons, during which he led the team to six playoff berths but could not steer them past the second round of the postseason.

Like Philadelphia, Houston is a team with a talented roster that has been unable to get over the hump in the playoffs. Sounds a little bit like the teams Rivers coached in LA.

We should get more clarity on Doc Rivers’ plans for next season soon. It seems pretty clear that he’ll be back on an NBA bench though.

It’s just a matter of where.

[ Rockets Wire ]