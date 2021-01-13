Stephen Silas Announces Update On James Harden’s Status

If you thought James Harden would have a graceful exit from Houston, think again.

Last night, Harden made it very clear that he wants to be traded from the Rockets. He actually insulted the rest of the roster just to get his point across.

“I love this city. I literally have done everything that I can,” Harden said after the Rockets’ loss on Tuesday night. “I mean, this situation is crazy. It’s something that I don’t think can be fixed.”

Less than 24 hours after those comments were made by Harden, NBA insider Shams Charania reported that Houston is “sifting through finalists” for a blockbuster trade involving the All-Star guard.

With trade rumors getting louder by the second, Rockets head coach Stephen Silas announced that Harden would not be at practice today.

“We felt that it was best for the group and best for James not to come to practice,” Silas told reporters.

Silas also addressed Harden’s comments about the Rockets not being good enough, saying “That’s hard to hear, especially when you don’t believe it and you know it not to be true.”

At this point, it would be best for both parties if the Rockets just trade away Harden. It’s pretty apparent that his relationship with the franchise is so damaged that he’s ready for a fresh start.

Who knows, maybe Houston will find a suitor for Harden in the coming hours.