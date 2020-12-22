Stephen Silas Responds To James Harden Practice Report

As the Houston Rockets are about to open the 2020-21 season, the franchise is dealing with an unflattering new report involving star James Harden.

Earlier today, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Harden got into an altercation with rookie Jae’Sean Tate during practice on Monday night. The onetime league MVP reportedly threw a ball at Tate.

On Tuesday, Rockets first-year head coach Stephen Silas was asked about the Harden report. He seemed to downplay the severity of what happened, adding that he wants practices to be as competitive as possible.

“I want competitors on this team,” Silas said, via ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. “For guys to be competitive in whatever way, as long as its not going overboard, I love it.”

Silas may have Harden’s back here, but it doesn’t look like it will matter much in the long run. Every indication is the three-time scoring champion wants out of Houston.

Thus far, the Rockets haven’t been able to find a satisfactory trade package for their superstar guard. There’s no need for them to sell Harden for pennies on the dollar, considering he’s under contract through the 2022-23 season.

Houston opens up its 2020-21 campaign tomorrow night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.