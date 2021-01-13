The Rockets Appear To Be Closing In On Sixers Trade

Over the past 24 hours, the James Harden trade rumors have popped back up in the national headlines.

Following a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers last night, Harden made it clear he didn’t want to be in Houston any more. “I love this city. I literally have done everything that I can,” Harden said after the Rockets’ 117-100 loss. “I mean, this situation is crazy. It’s something that I don’t think can be fixed.”

Just a few hours later, the Rockets are reportedly deep in trade talks. According to a report from NBA insider Marc Stein, Houston and Philadelphia are reportedly engaged in trade talks.

“The Rockets are pursuing a trade package from the 76ers that would be headlines by Ben Simmons and Tyrese Maxey,” Stein reported.

Before the 2020-21 season kicked off, the 76ers and Rockets were reportedly engaged in trade talks. The two sides couldn’t come to an agreement at the time.

However, with Harden making it even more clear that he wants out, the Rockets might not have any other choice.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Rockets will keep Harden away from the building until they reach a decision. The latest reports suggest a trade could be completed by the end of this week and perhaps even today.

Philadelphia hasn’t been willing to part with Ben Simmons in other trade deals, but that could change this week.

We’ll find out soon.