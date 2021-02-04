The Rockets Are Reportedly Considering Another Major Trade

Earlier this season, the Houston Rockets made a blockbuster trade, sending star guard James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets.

In all, four teams were involved in the trade, including the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers. One of the players the Rockets received from the Pacers might not be on the team for much longer.

On Thursday morning, ESPN’s Tim Bontemps penned an article looking at which players could be trade in the near future. He listed Rockers guard Victor Oladipo as one of the players who could be on the move.

But that’s not all. He also suggested P.J. Tucker could be on the move as well.

From the article:

In conversations with executives, a few names repeatedly popped up as logical trade candidates over the next several weeks…The Houston Rockets could potentially move Oladipo again, as well as forward P.J. Tucker, who also is on an expiring contract. No one thinks guard George Hill, who is currently out after undergoing surgery on his finger this week, will still be a member of the rebuilding Oklahoma City Thunder past next month’s deadline.

Oladipo has played eight games for the Rockets and immediately stepped in as an offensive weapon. He’s second on the team in scoring, with 20.8 points per game.

P.J. Tucker, meanwhile, has played a prominent role for the Rockets over the past four seasons. However, it seems like he could be on the trade market as well.

Will Houston make another big move?