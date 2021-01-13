The Rockets Could Be On The Verge Of Another Trade

The Houston Rockets might not be done working the phones just yet. Even though James Harden was just traded away this afternoon, the front office is already receiving interest in another trade.

Kelly Iko of The Athletic is reporting that multiple teams have inquired about P.J. Tucker’s availability. The veteran forward would be a savvy addition for any team looking to make a playoff push this season.

If the Rockets are looking to build for the future, shipping out a veteran like Tucker makes a lot of sense.

Tucker is averaging 5.6 points and 4.4 rebounds per game this season. He’s an outstanding defender and has turned into a three-point marksman, connecting on 37.3 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc since joining the Rockets back in 2017.

What makes Tucker an intriguing trade candidate is that his contract expires after this season is over.

Tucker could be a one-year rental for a contender this season. Teams usually try to avoid adding any money on the books for future seasons, which won’t be an issue at all with the 35-year-old forward.

In the event that Houston chooses to retain Tucker for the rest of the season, he’ll most likely retain his spot in the starting lineup alongside Danuel House and Christian Wood.

Houston could wait a while before deciding what it wants to do with Tucker, as the trade deadline is still over two months away.