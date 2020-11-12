The Rockets’ Latest Russell Westbrook Tweet Is Going Viral

It didn’t take long for trade rumors to start brewing this NBA offseason. On Wednesday night, Shams Charania reported that Russell Westbrook wants out of Houston after spending just one season with the franchise.

Westbrook put up great numbers during his first season with the Rockets, averaging 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game. However, there are serious concerns about his fit alongside James Harden.

While there are no known suitors out there for Westbrook at the moment, there’s a strong chance he’s shipped at some point this offseason. That being said, the Rockets will continue to treat Westbrook as one of their own until that day comes.

This morning, the Rockets tweeted out “Join us in wishing Russell Westbrook a Happy Birthday!”

As you’d expect, the replies to this tweet are quite hilarious. Fans are questioning the Rockets for wishing Westbrook well despite his recent trade request.

Join us in wishing @russwest44 a Happy Birthday! pic.twitter.com/dEpHhzDZNN — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) November 12, 2020

Westbrook’s tenure with the Rockets has been consistently inconsistent. Sometimes he looks like the missing piece for their championship puzzle, while there are other times where he basically shoots his team out of a game.

There are three years remaining on Westbrook’s contract – albeit the final year is a player option.

Any team that inquires about Westbrook should know that he has at least $132 million remaining on his deal. That’s a steep price to pay regardless of his skillset.