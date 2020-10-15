The Houston Rockets are looking to hire a new general manager and head coach–and they seem to be making progress doing the latter.

On the same day it was announced that Rockets GM Daryl Morey will be stepping down, a new report indicates one coach is “gaining momentum” toward becoming Houston’s new head coach.

According to the New York Times’ Marc Stein, things are trending well for Rockets player development coach John Lucas. Lucas is one of the reported candidates to fill the vacancy left when Mike D’Antoni and the Rockets mutually agreed to part ways this summer.

Lucas has been with the organization since 2016.

Although Lucas has been a head coach on three different occasions in the NBA–compiling an overall record of 173-258–he has not filled that role since 2003.

Lucas’ most successful stint heading a team came with the San Antonio Spurs, who he led to the playoffs during the 1992-93 and 1993-94 seasons.

The Rockets have made eight straight playoff appearances in the Western Conference, including trips to the conference finals in 2015 and 2018. The team went 44-28 and lost in the conference semis in 2019-20.