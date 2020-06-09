The NBA is set to resume the 2019-20 season later next month, but it’s never too early to indulge offseason rumors. To be more specific, the Houston Rockets apparently have one veteran coach who’s eyeing down their potential job opening.

Houston has been very successful under Mike D’Antoni. However, the franchise has struggled to win the big games when they matter most.

D’Antoni is set to hit the open market after this season concludes this fall. As of now, the Rockets have not said whether or not they’ll re-sign the veteran coach. In the event they don’t bring back D’Antoni, former Bulls head coach Tom Thibodeau could be interested in the job.

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, the Rockets job would be very intriguing for Thibodeau if it becomes available this offseason.

Changes coming for the Rockets?👀 🚀 pic.twitter.com/JacCtx0WVk — theScore (@theScore) June 9, 2020

The duo of James Harden and Russell Westbrook is enough to intrigue any coach looking for another opportunity.

One issue for the Rockets is the abundance of contenders in the Western Conference. A stacked roster in the Eastern Conference can do far more damage as history has shown.

At 69 years old, D’Antoni might not want to coach in the NBA anymore. On the other hand, the Rockets might not be able to thrive under Thibodeau and his coaching philosophies.

Thibodeau’s teams pride themselves on playing great defense, meanwhile D’Antoni loves to have his teams out in transition. It would take a long adjustment period for Houston’s roster.