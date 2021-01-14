The Spun

Victor Oladipo Reportedly Has Another Preferred Trade Destination

Victor Oladipo winces after getting poked in the eye.

James Harden dominated the headlines on Wednesday, and rightfully so, but he wasn’t the only All-Star traded this week. Victor Oladipo was part of the four-team, blockbuster deal that went down.

The Rockets acquired Oladipo as part of their haul in the Harden trade. It was an interesting move since he’ll be a free agent this summer.

On paper, a duo of Victor Oladipo and John Wall should mesh well. Unfortunately, though, there’s a chance we won’t see that pairing on the hardwood for very long.

According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, there’s a belief around the league that Oladipo doesn’t want to play for the Rockets. Instead, he prefers to join forces with Jimmy Butler in Miami.

“Houston could also still flip Oladipo, who wanted out of Indiana but landed in another place he doesn’t want to be,” O’Connor wrote, via The Ringer. “League sources say Oladipo still hopes to find himself in Miami.”

Miami was considered a landing spot for Oladipo prior to the start of the season. It’s not surprising to see the reigning Eastern Conference champions linked to the Indiana product once again.

Trading away Oladipo after just acquiring him would be an odd move on the Rockets’ part. If they weren’t going to keep Oladipo, then why not acquire Caris LeVert instead?

Houston didn’t envision being in this messy situation a few months ago, but Harden left the team with no other choice.

Although the Rockets managed to ship out Harden, there are still plenty of issues that need to be sorted out.


