Video Of Austin Rivers Reacting To Kobe’s Death Is Devastating

Kobe Bryant’s untimely death has rocked the sports world. Current and former NBA players are especially hit hard by the news.

Even as news of Bryant’s passing in a helicopter crash began to circulate, the Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets were getting ready to play as scheduled this afternoon. Sadly, we got to see how players on both teams processed the information in real time.

The reaction from Rockets guard Austin Rivers was especially gut-wrenching. You could see Rivers fighting back tears.

Man that Austin Rivers reaction to hearing the Kobe Bryant news that they just showed on NBA TV is heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/Ardt55kxmH — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) January 26, 2020

There was a moment of silence before the Rockets and Nuggets tipped off. It is clear that everyone in the arena was in shock.

Houston-Denver is one of eight NBA games scheduled for today. It seems as if the contests will be played as scheduled, but we’ll see if there is a change of plans for the league.

The Los Angeles Lakers are off today and tomorrow after playing in Philadelphia last night. They are set to play again Tuesday.