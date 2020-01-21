Video Shows What James Harden Did Right After After Brutal Shooting Night

The Spun

James Harden and the Rockets primarily rely on three-point shooting to win games. But when the shots aren’t falling, it can get ugly in Houston.

Harden faced his former team – the Oklahoma City Thunder – on Monday. It was a performance to forget for the Rockets guard.

Harden shot just 1-of-17 from 3-point range Monday night. His 16 missed three-point shots ties the NBA record, a mark he’s reached multiple times.

After such an abysmal performance, most players would head home, get some sleep and move on. But not Harden.

The Rockets guard stayed at the Toyota Center, getting in extra shots following Houston’s loss Monday night.

 

It’s no secret the Russell Westbrook-Harden experiment hasn’t gotten off to the best start. The Rockets are currently the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference thanks to a 26-16 record.

Harden’s playing style doesn’t necessarily complement Westbrook’s style – and vice versa.

But Harden is clearly committed to getting things turned around in Houston – even if that means getting up extra practice following a hard-fought game.

Given Harden’s personality and work ethic, the Rockets guard is bound to bounce back in a major way. He’ll have a chance to do so against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.


