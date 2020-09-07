Video: Terrible Missed Shot By Russell Westbrook Is Going Viral

The Spun

The Los Angeles Lakers are having a pretty great first half. Houston Rockets All-Star guard Russell Westbrook, meanwhile, is not.

Westbrook is having a brutal shooting night through two quarters. The Rockets star is 1 for 8 from the field and 0 for 3 from the 3-point line.

One missed shot is standing out for Westbrook in a bad way.

It’s extremely rare to see an NBA guard miss a 3-point shot by this much:

There’s still a second half to be played, though. But right now, it looks like the Lakers have made the necessary adjustments.

LeBron James said following Game 1 that the Lakers weren’t used to the Rockets playing with such speed on both ends of the floor.

“I think it’s the speed,” James said after Game 1. “They play with a lot of speed both offensively and defensively. And you can watch it on film and you can see it on film; until you get out there and get a feel for it [you cannot comprehend it]. That’s what we did tonight. We got a feel for their speed, and we should be fully aware of that going into Game 2.”

The Lakers certainly seem to be aware of it now.

