How Much The G-League Is Paying 5-Star Jalen Green

On Thursday afternoon, one of the top high school basketball recruits in the country made the game-changing decision to skip the college level.

Jalen Green, the No. 3 overall recruit in the 2020 class, is reportedly headed to the G-League. Initial reports suggested Green and other elite recruits would make just North of $100,000 by making the jump to the professional league.

However, a new report suggests he’ll be making nearly five times that amount. The G-League is emphasizing its new NBA pathway program and it’s shelling out the money to make it happen.

According to a report from ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Green and other elite prospects can earn $500,000 with the new league’s initiatives. The G-League also plans to “provide a one-year development program outside of the minor league’s traditional team structure.”

Here’s more from ESPN:

Green is committing to become part of a yearlong developmental program with G League oversight that will include professional coaching, top prospects and veteran players who will combine training and exhibition competitions against the likes of G League teams, foreign national teams and NBA academies throughout the world, sources said.

Wojnarowski noted the league would compete against G-League teams in 10-12 games per season.

It’s a major move for the top recruit. One that could shape the future for other top high school prospects.

Players like LaMelo Ball and RJ Hampton took their talents to Australia for the 2019-20 season. Now the United States has a developmental league to compete with the likes of the NBL.

Will other players follow his lead?