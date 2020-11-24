The Spun

Iconic Sports Halftime Show Performer Dies At 57

A picture of three NBA basketballs.CHARLOTTE, NC - APRIL 28: A general view of a basketball with the signature of Adam Silver, commissioner of the NBA, in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2014 NBA Playoffs at Time Warner Cable Arena on April 28, 2014 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

David Maas, who was half of the Quick Change entertainment duo David and Dania, passed away on Monday due to COVID-19.

Maas was 57 years old. He and his wife Dania Kaseeva had been performing their rapid-fire costume change illusionist act for more than two decades.

The pair were well-known throughout the sports world, particularly in the NBA. David and Dania performed in every NBA arena and 15 WNBA arenas as well.

Once news of Maas’ passing become public knowledge, tributes began pouring in from around the NBA.

Several teams sent out their condolences via official Twitter accounts, including the Cleveland Cavaliers, Memphis Grizzlies and Oklahoma City Thunder.

We’d like to extend our condolences to Maas’ wife Dania and his family and friends.

They are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.


