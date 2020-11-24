Iconic Sports Halftime Show Performer Dies At 57

David Maas, who was half of the Quick Change entertainment duo David and Dania, passed away on Monday due to COVID-19.

Maas was 57 years old. He and his wife Dania Kaseeva had been performing their rapid-fire costume change illusionist act for more than two decades.

The pair were well-known throughout the sports world, particularly in the NBA. David and Dania performed in every NBA arena and 15 WNBA arenas as well.

It’s with a very heavy heart that we announce the passing of our friend David Maas. Many of you may know him as part of the quick change duo, David and Dania. He was taken by COVID-19 yesterday. Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/HJUoZK3HuD — HoffmanEntertainment (@ILoveHoffman) November 23, 2020

Once news of Maas’ passing become public knowledge, tributes began pouring in from around the NBA.

Several teams sent out their condolences via official Twitter accounts, including the Cleveland Cavaliers, Memphis Grizzlies and Oklahoma City Thunder.

We’re sad to hear of the death of Quick Change’s David Maas due to COVID-19. @DavidAndDania were

fan favorites at numerous Thunder and other NBA halftimes. 💙 pic.twitter.com/rXFJDuEExg — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) November 24, 2020

We are extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Quick Change's David Maas – a fan favorite at @RMFieldHouse and NBA arenas everywhere. RIP, David. ❤💛 pic.twitter.com/IhUrZib42a — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) November 24, 2020

Prayers and condolences to the family of Quick Change’s David Maas. You thrilled our @FedExForum crowd & NBA fans across the league 💙 pic.twitter.com/Q2SPOKdFVA — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) November 24, 2020

We’d like to extend our condolences to Maas’ wife Dania and his family and friends.

They are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.