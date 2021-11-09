Ime Udoka Explains Why Celtics Don’t Have Team Captains

It’s been well documented that the Boston Celtics do not have team captains for this season.

Head coach Ime Udoka decided against it and confirmed that to Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald.

“That’s probably in the rearview at this point,” Udoka said.

Ime Udoka has decided against captains: "That's probably in the rear view at this point." Said the combo of Tatum/Brown/Horford/Smart all lead in their own ways. — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) November 9, 2021

Some fans may have a problem with this considering most teams in the NBA have captain, but they should be more worried about how the team has looked thus far.

The Celtics are 4-6 through their first 10 games and are coming off a close loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, 107-104. Jayson Tatum led the way with 32 points and 11 rebounds, plus two assists.

If there’s one player that could change Udoka’s mind about team captains, it’s Tatum as he’s arguably Boston’s best and most consistent player.

He’s also been with the Celtics for the last five seasons and is coming off a season where he averaged 23.6 points per game with nearly nine rebounds per game.

Boston’s next contest will be against Toronto Raptors on Wednesday evening at 7:30 p.m. ET.

If Boston’s struggles continue, could Udoka go back on his word and name a team captain or two?