Ime Udoka Explains Why Celtics Don’t Have Team Captains

Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum at midcourt.BOSTON, MA - MAY 28: Jayson Tatum #0 reacts with Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics during Game Three of the Eastern Conference first round series against the Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden on May 28, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

It’s been well documented that the Boston Celtics do not have team captains for this season.

Head coach Ime Udoka decided against it and confirmed that to Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald.

“That’s probably in the rearview at this point,” Udoka said.

Some fans may have a problem with this considering most teams in the NBA have captain, but they should be more worried about how the team has looked thus far.

The Celtics are 4-6 through their first 10 games and are coming off a close loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, 107-104. Jayson Tatum led the way with 32 points and 11 rebounds, plus two assists.

If there’s one player that could change Udoka’s mind about team captains, it’s Tatum as he’s arguably Boston’s best and most consistent player.

He’s also been with the Celtics for the last five seasons and is coming off a season where he averaged 23.6 points per game with nearly nine rebounds per game.

Boston’s next contest will be against Toronto Raptors on Wednesday evening at 7:30 p.m. ET.

If Boston’s struggles continue, could Udoka go back on his word and name a team captain or two?

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.