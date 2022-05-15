In Photos: How Charles Barkley Met His Longtime Wife

American basketball player Charles Barkley wearing a yellow, black and blue shirt with blue trousers, sitting with his wife, Maureen Blumhardt, in a branch of Planet Hollywood, location unspecified, 1994. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

It's the best - and busiest - time of the year for legendary NBA player Charles Barkley.

We're in the thick of the NBA's 2022 postseason, with multiple Game 7s on Sunday. The Celtics are hosting the Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals, while the Suns are hosting the Mavs in the Western Conference semifinals.

Barkley, a former NBA star turned TV analyst, has been working the postseason for Turner Sports.

That means a lot of time away from his longtime wife, Maureen, but that's OK.

“Well, No. 1 I’m gone a lot. That always helps,” the 11-time All-Star joked to Renee Paquette. “I think the main reason is she accepts my flaws and all. She doesn’t judge me, accepts me how I am, she’s a great mother.”

Charles and Maureen, who have been married for more than 30 years, reportedly met at a nightclub.

Cheatsheet had more:

She met her future hubby in the late ’80s at a Pennsylvania restaurant called City Avenue. At the time she was working as a legal aid and model promoting Noblerex K-1, and Sir Charles was playing for the Philadelphia 76ers, the team that selected him with the fifth pick in the 1984 NBA Draft.

The pair tied the knot in 1989 and have been together ever since. Today, they reside in Scottsdale, Arizona, and have managed to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

Charles and Maureen have one daughter together, who recently got married.

All the best to the Barkleys!