2 NBA Teams Reportedly Interested In Trading For Gordon Hayward

It looks like the New York Knicks aren’t the only team trying to bring Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward into the fold.

According to New York Times NBA insider Marc Stein, a new team has entered the fold. Per the report, the Indiana Pacers are exploring “sign-and-trade pathways” to pry the former All-Star out of Boston.

The New York Knicks have been linked to Hayward this week, and have the cap space to sign him. They’d likely have to give him a lot though.

Hayward opted out of his $34.2 million 2020-21 contract and is slated to become a free agent later today. He is the biggest name to hit the free agent market in this unusual offseason, but is clearly seeking max money.

Gordon Hayward is coming off a bounceback year with the Celtics that saw him average 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. Those were some of his best numbers since his 2016-17 All-Star campaign with the Utah Jazz.

No doubt the Knicks or Pacers are expecting that Hayward will return to his All-Star form if they land him. He averaged 20.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists over his last three years in Utah from 2015 to 2017.

Even so, it’s an awful lot Hayward is asking for given his production the last three years. Injuries severely limited his effectiveness in Boston, limiting him to just 125 games over the past three seasons.

