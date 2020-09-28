Two-time All-Star shooting guard Victor Oladipo appears to have run out of patience in Indiana. According to a new report, Oladipo is looking to “move on” from the Pacers.

Jared Weiss of The Athletic wrote a piece Sunday detailing the Celtics’ season-ending loss to Miami Sunday night. In passing, the NBA insider mentioned Oladipo’s upcoming off-season intentions. Weiss reports Oladipo intends to move on from the Pacers in coming months.

Oladipo wasn’t the only Pacer mentioned either. Star forward Myles Turner also reportedly desires to leave Indiana for a bigger contender.

A team like the Celtics could be interested in moving Gordon Hayward and a number of draft picks to Indiana for a player like Oladipo. The trade would make sense for both sides, especially for the Pacers as they look to rebuild.

“Indiana is still home to the Haywards, and with Victor Oladipo looking to move on this off-season, according to sources, and Myles Turner possibly in the same boat, there could be an opportunity for [Danny] Ainge to move Hayward and the abundance of draft picks in his war chest in a mutually agreeable way,” Weiss said, via Bucks Lead.

It looks like it could be a turbulent off-season for Indiana, but perhaps that’s a good thing. The Pacers are never going to win a championship with their current roster.

If the Celtics are interested in Victor Oladipo – which seems inevitable – the Pacers could start prepping for the future by inheriting Boston’s coveted future draft picks.

The Celtics won’t be the only team in the market for Oladipo, though. The Pacers will receive plenty of calls from NBA teams this off-season.