3 Candidates Reportedly Emerging For The Pacers Job

The Indiana Pacers seem to be progressing in their coaching search, with three interviews reportedly lined up for this week.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pacers will interview former Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic head coach Steve Clifford, former Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts and former Denver Nuggets head coach and Los Angeles Lakers assistant Brian Shaw in the coming days.

The team is looking to replace Nate Bjorkgren, who was let go after one season. Bjorkgren, who took over for Nate McMillan, posted a 34-38 record this year and failed to qualify for the playoffs, as the Pacers lost in the NBA play-in round.

McMillan, meanwhile, has led the Atlanta Hawks on a tremendous resurgence since taking over for Lloyd Pierce midway through the year. McMillan took a 14-20 team and helped execute a 27-11 finish to the regular season.

In the playoffs, he’s led the fifth-seeded Hawks to series wins over the New York Knicks and top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers.

The Indiana Pacers are beginning head coaching interviews in Chicago this week, including Steve Clifford, Brian Shaw and Terry Stotts, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 21, 2021

According to Woj, the Pacers are “putting a premium” on head coaching experience in their search.

Pacers are putting a premium on head coaching experience in search. Stotts and Clifford have been consistent playoff coaches in recent years, and Shaw — now coach of G League Ignite — has history as a former top assistant with Pacers. https://t.co/god4dIopW9 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 21, 2021

Indiana is one of seven NBA franchises currently looking for a new head coach in what has been an offseason of change for several teams.