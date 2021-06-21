The Spun

3 Candidates Reportedly Emerging For The Pacers Job

A general view of the Indiana Pacers arena.INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MAY 28: A general interior view of the arena during pregame festivities between the Indiana Pacers and the Miami Heat during Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2013 NBA Playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on May 28, 2013 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Chris Chambers/Getty Images)

The Indiana Pacers seem to be progressing in their coaching search, with three interviews reportedly lined up for this week.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pacers will interview former Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic head coach Steve Clifford, former Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts and former Denver Nuggets head coach and Los Angeles Lakers assistant Brian Shaw in the coming days.

The team is looking to replace Nate Bjorkgren, who was let go after one season. Bjorkgren, who took over for Nate McMillan, posted a 34-38 record this year and failed to qualify for the playoffs, as the Pacers lost in the NBA play-in round.

McMillan, meanwhile, has led the Atlanta Hawks on a tremendous resurgence since taking over for Lloyd Pierce midway through the year. McMillan took a 14-20 team and helped execute a 27-11 finish to the regular season.

In the playoffs, he’s led the fifth-seeded Hawks to series wins over the New York Knicks and top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers.

According to Woj, the Pacers are “putting a premium” on head coaching experience in their search.

Indiana is one of seven NBA franchises currently looking for a new head coach in what has been an offseason of change for several teams.


