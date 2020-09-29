3 NBA Teams Named Options For A Victor Oladipo Trade

Has Victor Oladipo played his last game for the Indiana Pacers?

The All-Star shooting guard reportedly wants out of Indiana. Oladipo, 28, is set to be a free agent following the 2020-21 season. However, Oladipo would prefer to move on sooner.

“Victor Oladipo looking to move on this offseason, according to sources,” The Athletic’s Jared Weiss reported on Monday.

Oladipo was traded to Indiana as part of Oklahoma City’s package for Paul George. He developed into an All-Star level player with the Pacers, but he suffered a brutal injury last year. Oladipo is reportedly not happy with his contract talks.

Where could Oladipo play in 2020-21?

Clutch Points named three possible trade destinations for the former Indiana Hoosiers star:

Charlotte Hornets

Boston Celtics

Los Angeles Clippers

The full trade packages can be seen here.

Boston is perhaps the most-intriguing destination. Both Oladipo and Gordon Hayward have one season left on their contracts. Neither seem to be fully utilized in their current situations, so perhaps they could just swap teams.

Oladipo could provide the Celtics with some more offensive firepower, while Hayward could flourish in a bigger role in his hometown.

The Hornets and the Clippers, meanwhile, are probably far less likely destinations.

Where do you want to see Oladipo play in 2020-21?