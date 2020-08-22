The Spun

Charles Barkley Reveals Another “Guarantee” About NBA Playoffs

Charles Barkley smokes a cigar.LAFAYETTE HILL, PA - SEPTEMBER 11: NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley looks on while smoking a cigar during the Julius Erving Golf Classic at The ACE Club on September 11, 2017 in Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images for PGD Global)

Charles Barkley has made another “guarantee” about the NBA playoffs.

The iconic NBA on TNT analyst has made a habit of “guarantees” throughout the NBA’s return in Orlando, Florida. His most-notable one was that the Portland Trail Blazers would upset the Los Angeles Lakers and reach the NBA Finals.

“If they get the eight spot, they will beat the Lakers,” Barkley said before the start of the NBA’s postseason.

Portland is currently tied, 1-1, with Los Angeles in the opening round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Barkley, who was taunted by Shaquille O’Neal following the Lakers’ Game 2 win over the Blazers, made another guarantee on Saturday.

The NBA on TNT analyst is guaranteeing a Pacers win over the Heat in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first round series.

Unsurprisingly, NBA fans aren’t buying it.

Charles Barkley made a guarantee that the Pacers will win game three. Sorry Pacer fans but Heat up 3-0,” one fan wrote. 

Charles Barkley just said it’s a guarantee that the Pacers win…. So its def a lock that the Miami Heat are winning,” another fan added. 

Miami and Indiana are currently playing on TNT. The Heat are off to a good start, leading the Pacers, 16-8, midway through the first quarter.


