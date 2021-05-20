Seven teams have cemented their seed in the Eastern Conference Playoffs. There’s one spot still up for grabs, and the Indiana Pacers and Washington Wizards will fight for it Thursday night.

The Pacers steamrolled the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday in a 144-117 blowout. Indiana forward Domantas Sabonis was terrific. The underrated NBA star was a +27 in the box score, thanks to his efficient 14-point, 21-rebound and nine-assist performance.

The Wizards, meanwhile, couldn’t take care of business against the Boston Celtics in the seven-eight game. Jayson Tatum went off for 50 points while Bradley Beal hobbled his way to 22 points. Russell Westbrook disappeared, going just 6-of-18 from the field for 20 points and 14 rebounds, but posting a -19 in the stat sheet.

Tonight, the Pacers and Wizards will try and stay alive to earn the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference. ESPN’s computer is giving Indiana a slight edge.

ESPN gives the Pacers a 52.5 percent chance of winning tonight’s game. The Wizards have a 47.5 percent chance of pulling off the upset.

The good thing for the Wizards is the Pacers don’t have Jayson Tatum. They do have Domantas Sabonis, though.

The 6-foot-11 forward has been one of the best players in the Eastern Conference this season. Washington has to keep from getting hot to stay within striking distance.

The bigger question for the Wizards, though, is whether or not Bradley Beal can fight through a nagging hamstring injury. He clearly wasn’t himself on Tuesday. And unless Russell Westbrook gets out of his funk, the Wizards need Beal to have a big night.

The battle for the Eastern Conference’s No. 8 seed will commence this evening at 8 p.m. ET on TNT. The winner will advance to take on the one-seed Philadelphia 76ers.