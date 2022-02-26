The Spun

Former Indiana Pacers Head Coach Has Passed Away

A general view of the Indiana Pacers arena.INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 19: A general view of the arena during the Charlotte Hornets game against Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on November 19, 2014 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The basketball world received heartbreaking news this week. Former Indiana Pacers head coach Dick Versace has passed away at the age of 81.

Versace spent a little over two seasons with the Pacers, owning a 73-87 record during that span. He was eventually replaced by Bob Hill.

On Saturday, the Pacers released a statement on the passing of Versace.

“The Indiana Pacers are saddened to learn of the passing of former head coach Dick Versace,” the team said. “We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Versace’s best coaching stint came at the collegiate level. He was the head coach of Bradley University’s basketball program from 1978 until 1986.

Over the course of his Bradley career, Versace won 156 games and led the program to the NCAA Tournament twice.

Our thought are with Versace’s family and friends at this time.

