Indiana Pacers Announce Update On Caris LeVert

The entire NBA community has been holding their breath ever since the Indiana Pacers announced that a small mass was spotted on Caris LeVert’s left kidney. Fortunately, the team had an encouraging update to share this afternoon.

LeVert’s medical issue was discovered during his physical from the four-team trade that sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets. He posted a message on social media for his followers last week, but ever since he’s been fairly quiet.

Even though it could be a while until the NBA gets to see LeVert on the hardwood, the Pacers just revealed that he underwent successful surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.

“Caris LeVert underwent successful surgery on Monday to treat renal cell carcinoma of his left kidney,” the Pacers said in a statement. “The surgery was performed by Dr. Jason Sprunger at Community North Hospital in Indianapolis, Ind. No further treatment is needed. Caris is expected to make a full recovery and will be out indefinitely. Further updates will be provided as needed.”

What stands out the most from this announcement is that Levert will not need further treatment.

This is outstanding news for LeVert, who emerged as a legitimate playmaker during the 2019-20 season. He was off to another great start this season, averaging 18.5 points per game.

We’re hoping that LeVert makes a full and speedy recovery.